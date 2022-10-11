Orthofix Medical Q3 Preliminary Net Sales Rise, Above View; Stock Up In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX), a medical device and biologics company, said in a preliminary report on Tuesday that its third-quarter sales increased on strong performance in Global Orthopedics, Biologics, and Bone Growth Therapies divisions.

The net sales were above the analysts expectations for the period. For the September quarter, the healthcare firm reported net sales of $114 million, higher than $112 million registered a year ago.

Analysts, on average, polled by Thomson Reuters expected the firm to report sales of $111.2 million for the quarter.

For the six-month period to September 30, the Texas-headquartered company generated net sales of $339 million, versus $339 million during the same period of 2021.

OFIX is trading up by 1.41 percent at $18.66 per share in pre-market on the Nasdaq.

