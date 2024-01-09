Orthofix Medical Preliminary Q4 Net Sales Up 63.8% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX) announced preliminary fourth quarter net sales of approximately $200.3 million, an increase of 63.8% on a reported basis and 62.8% on a constant currency basis from fourth quarter 2022. For the full year 2023, preliminary net sales were approximately $746.5 million, an increase of 62.0% on a reported basis and 61.5% on a constant currency basis.

Catherine Burzik, Chair of the Board and former Interim CEO of Orthofix, said: "Our preliminary revenue numbers reflect heightened performance and increased momentum across all business segments."

Orthofix and SeaSpine merged in January 2023 to form a global spine and orthopedics company.

