News & Insights

Markets
OFIX

Orthofix Medical Preliminary Q4 Net Sales Up 63.8% - Quick Facts

January 09, 2024 — 08:27 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX) announced preliminary fourth quarter net sales of approximately $200.3 million, an increase of 63.8% on a reported basis and 62.8% on a constant currency basis from fourth quarter 2022. For the full year 2023, preliminary net sales were approximately $746.5 million, an increase of 62.0% on a reported basis and 61.5% on a constant currency basis.

Catherine Burzik, Chair of the Board and former Interim CEO of Orthofix, said: "Our preliminary revenue numbers reflect heightened performance and increased momentum across all business segments."

Orthofix and SeaSpine merged in January 2023 to form a global spine and orthopedics company.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OFIX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.