OFIX

Orthofix Medical Names Catherine Burzik Interim CEO; Appoints Geoffrey Gillespie As Interim CFO

September 12, 2023 — 07:19 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX) announced that Catherine Burzik, Chair of the Orthofix Board, has been appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer. Also, Geoffrey Gillespie, Orthofix Vice President, Corporate Controller, has been appointed Interim Chief Financial Officer. The company appointed Puja Leekha, Orthofix Senior Vice President, Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer, as Interim Chief Legal Officer. The Board will begin a search for permanent successors.

Orthofix Medical stated that the appointments are effective immediately and follow the decision by the Board's independent directors to terminate for cause Keith Valentine, John Bostjancic and Patrick Keran from the respective roles. The Board requested that Valentine resign from the Board. The Board determined that each of these executives engaged in repeated inappropriate and offensive conduct.

