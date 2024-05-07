Orthofix Medical Loss Decreases, But Misses Estimates; Narrows Annual Sales Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

Looking ahead, for the full year, Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX) raised its lower end of sales guidance to $790 million to $795 million from the earlier outlook of $785 million to $795 million. Analysts, on average, expect the firm to register revenue of $790.82 million, for the year.

Q1 Results:

Orthofix Medical revealed Loss for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$36.020 million, or -$0.95 per share. This compares with -$60.938 million, or -$1.71 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.7% to $188.608 million from $175.204 million last year.

Orthofix Medical Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$36.020 Mln. vs. -$60.938 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.95 vs. -$1.71 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $188.608 Mln vs. $175.204 Mln last year.

