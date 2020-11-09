Orthofix Medical Inc. Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

It's been a pretty great week for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) shareholders, with its shares surging 11% to US$35.21 in the week since its latest third-quarter results. In addition to smashing expectations with revenues of US$111m, Orthofix Medical delivered a surprise statutory profit of US$0.24 per share, a notable improvement compared to analyst expectations of a loss. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:OFIX Earnings and Revenue Growth November 9th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Orthofix Medical from six analysts is for revenues of US$450.8m in 2021 which, if met, would be a meaningful 9.8% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to tumble 46% to US$0.67 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$442.7m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.41 in 2021. There was no real change to the revenue estimates, but the analysts do seem more bullish on earnings, given the great increase in earnings per share expectations following these results.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$46.31, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Orthofix Medical, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$51.00 and the most bearish at US$39.00 per share. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Orthofix Medical's past performance and to peers in the same industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Orthofix Medical's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 9.8% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 2.4% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 10.0% next year. Orthofix Medical is expected to grow at about the same rate as its industry, so it's not clear that we can draw any conclusions from its growth relative to competitors.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Orthofix Medical's earnings potential next year. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Orthofix Medical going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Orthofix Medical has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

