Orthofix Medical Inc. Q3 Loss Declines

(RTTNews) - Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX) revealed Loss for third quarter of -$22.80 million

The company's bottom line totaled -$22.80 million, or -$0.57 per share. This compares with -$27.39 million, or -$0.71 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.6% to $205.63 million from $196.61 million last year.

Orthofix Medical Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$22.80 Mln. vs. -$27.39 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.57 vs. -$0.71 last year. -Revenue: $205.63 Mln vs. $196.61 Mln last year.

he Company is narrowing its FY25 net sales guidance range to $810 million to $814 million from the previous guidance of $808 million to $816 million

