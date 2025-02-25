ORTHOFIX MEDICAL Earnings Results: $OFIX Reports Quarterly Earnings

ORTHOFIX MEDICAL ($OFIX) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported earnings of $0.02 per share, beating estimates of -$0.05 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $215,660,000, missing estimates of $216,965,903 by $-1,305,903.

ORTHOFIX MEDICAL Insider Trading Activity

ORTHOFIX MEDICAL insiders have traded $OFIX stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OFIX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MASSIMO CALAFIORE (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,281 shares for an estimated $327,375 .

. JULIE ANDREWS (CFO) sold 4,655 shares for an estimated $83,277

GEOFFREY C GILLESPIE (CAO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 1,931 shares for an estimated $33,672.

ORTHOFIX MEDICAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 73 institutional investors add shares of ORTHOFIX MEDICAL stock to their portfolio, and 66 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

