Orthofix Medical Announces Launch Of WaveForm L Lateral Lumbar Interbody System - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX) announced the full U.S. commercial launch of the WaveForm L Lateral Lumbar Interbody System. The 3D-printed WaveForm L features a porous structure that prioritizes strength and stability to provide a robust fusion environment.

Kevin Kenny, President of Orthofix Global Spine, said: "WaveForm L represents the latest advancements in proprietary spinal implant technology engineered to address the many nuances of spinal pathology to meet individual patient needs, delivering both clinical and economic value to patients, surgeons and hospital systems."

The company noted that, according to 2022 data, the Lateral lumbar interbody fusion market is estimated to be more than $350 million in the U.S.

