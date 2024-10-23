News & Insights

Orthocell Trading Halt Amid Capital Raising Plans

October 23, 2024 — 08:59 pm EDT

Orthocell Ltd (AU:OCC) has released an update.

Orthocell Limited (ASX: OCC) has requested a trading halt on its securities pending an announcement regarding a proposed capital raising. The halt is expected to remain until the company releases the announcement or trading resumes on October 28, 2024. Investors are eagerly anticipating further details on Orthocell’s financial strategy.

