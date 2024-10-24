News & Insights

Orthocell Secures $17M for US Launch and Expansion

Orthocell Ltd (AU:OCC) has released an update.

Orthocell Ltd has secured $17 million through an institutional placement to fund the launch of its Remplir™ product in the lucrative US market and expand globally. This strategic move brings in both new and existing investors, positioning the regenerative medicine company for significant growth. With a strong cash reserve, Orthocell is set to enhance manufacturing efficiency and accelerate its market expansion strategy.

