Orthocell Ltd Secures $17 Million for US Expansion

Orthocell Ltd has successfully raised $17 million through a well-supported placement to fund the launch of its Remplir™ nerve repair product in the US and expand itsglobal marketpresence. This capital injection boosts Orthocell’s financial position, allowing it to enhance manufacturing and sales capabilities while maintaining a debt-free status with $35 million in cash. The company’s strategic focus on major markets, including the US, positions it strongly for future growth.

