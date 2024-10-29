Orthocell Ltd Lists New Shares on ASX

Orthocell Ltd (AU:OCC) has released an update.

Orthocell Ltd is set to enhance its market presence by listing 271,134 ordinary fully paid shares on the Australian Securities Exchange. This move could attract investors looking to tap into the potential of medical innovation. As Orthocell continues to expand its capital base, its market dynamics might see interesting shifts.

