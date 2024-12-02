Orthocell Ltd Issues New Equity Options for Growth

Orthocell Ltd (AU:OCC) has released an update.
Orthocell Ltd has announced the issuance of unquoted equity securities, with options expiring in December 2027. The company is set to issue 1.5 million options at an exercise price of $0.75 and 2 million options at $0.90. This move could potentially attract investors looking to capitalize on future growth opportunities.
