Orthocell Ltd Initiates Trading Halt for Key Update

Orthocell Ltd (ASX: OCC) has requested a trading halt on its securities pending an important announcement regarding the regulatory study results necessary for FDA market approval of its product, Remplir, in the US. This strategic pause aims to manage market expectations and ensure investors are well-informed. The halt will remain effective until the announcement is made or until normal trading resumes on December 3, 2024.
