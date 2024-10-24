Orthocell Ltd Announces New ASX Securities Placement

Orthocell Ltd (AU:OCC) has released an update.

Orthocell Ltd is set to issue over 28 million fully paid ordinary shares as part of a new securities placement on the ASX, scheduled for October 31, 2024. This move could attract interest from investors looking to capitalize on potential growth opportunities in the biotech sector. The issuance is aimed at enhancing the company’s financial flexibility and strategic initiatives.

