Orthocell Ltd Announces AGM and Global Expansion

Orthocell Ltd (AU:OCC) has released an update.

Orthocell Ltd, a regenerative medicine company, is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 29, 2024. Shareholders are encouraged to participate by submitting proxy forms and questions in advance. Orthocell’s innovative products, such as Striate+™ and Remplir™, continue to gain international approvals and are expanding in global markets.

For further insights into AU:OCC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.