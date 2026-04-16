Orthocell Gets Approval To Sell Remplir To The U.S. Department Of Defence Hospital Network

(RTTNews) - Orthocell Ltd. (OCC.AX), a regenerative medicine company announced that it has approval for its Remplir nerve repair device to be used across the 51 United States Department of Defence and 170 Veterans Affairs hospital networks.

Orthocell will use its existing U.S. distributor network to reach military and veteran affairs surgeons in these hospital systems.

The recent clinical use of Remplir in 23 surgical procedures on injured soldiers in Ukraine, across both primary and secondary nerve repair applications, led to this expansion into the defence setting.

The firm noted that the Ukraine experience highlights key attributes of the device, including its portability, ease of use, and suitability for treating major traumatic injuries commonly encountered in military settings.

Commenting on this milestone, Orthocell Managing Director Paul Anderson said," Orthocell is well positioned to capitalise on this expanded access with its existing network of distributors and in-house sales and medical education teams".

Orthocell's portfolio of products includes collagen-based medical devices that facilitate tissue reconstruction and healing across a variety of dental and orthopaedic reconstructive applications.

OCC.AX has traded between A$0.70 and A$1.70 in the last year. The stock closed Thursday's trading at A$1.02, down 5.56%.

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