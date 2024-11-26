Orthocell Expands Remplir Distribution to Singapore

Orthocell Ltd (AU:OCC) has released an update.

Orthocell Ltd is expanding its international presence with the appointment of Device Technologies Asia as the exclusive distributor for its nerve repair device, Remplir™, in Singapore. This move follows successful sales growth in Australia and New Zealand and marks Singapore as the first major market outside these regions. With strong financial backing and strategic partnerships, Orthocell is poised to achieve significant revenue growth and surgeon adoption in 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.