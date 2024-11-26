News & Insights

Orthocell Expands Remplir Distribution to Singapore

November 26, 2024 — 06:48 pm EST

Orthocell Ltd (AU:OCC) has released an update.

Orthocell Ltd is expanding its international presence with the appointment of Device Technologies Asia as the exclusive distributor for its nerve repair device, Remplir™, in Singapore. This move follows successful sales growth in Australia and New Zealand and marks Singapore as the first major market outside these regions. With strong financial backing and strategic partnerships, Orthocell is poised to achieve significant revenue growth and surgeon adoption in 2025.

