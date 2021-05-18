Ortho Clinical Says VITROS SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Authorized By Health Canada - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Vitro diagnostics company Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (OCDX) announced Tuesday that its VITROS SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test, designed to detect acute infection, has become the first high-volume COVID-19 antigen test to receive Authorization by Health Canada.

Ortho's COVID-19 antigen test is an alternative to real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing, which although highly sensitive, can be expensive and require long processing times during testing surges.

With utility for mass-scale testing and same-day results for labs, Ortho's latest COVID-19 solution can run up to 130 tests per hour and immediately help hospitals and reference labs address testing backlogs, supply shortages, and delayed results. It also provides same-day results for labs.

These analyzers normally run a broad menu of over 150 different tests from blood and body fluid samples, but now are also able to run samples derived from swabs.

The test is run on Ortho's high-volume VITROS Systems, which are installed in over 5,600 laboratories around the world.

