Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Receives CE Marking For Updated VITROS SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test

(RTTNews) - Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (OCDX) said it received CE Marking for VITROS SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test. The company noted that the CE Mark allows for more convenient sample collection and expanded viral transport media.

The VITROS Test now shows 98 and 92.3 percent sensitivity (nasopharyngeal and nasal, respectively) for samples with a PCR cycle threshold, of less than 30. Laboratories will now be able to utilize three additional viral transport media options. Also, personnel at hospitals, and other healthcare settings will now be able to use a nasal sample for the test.

Initially CE Marked in October 2020, VITROS SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test offers detection of SARS-CoV-2 in patients suspected of COVID-19 within seven days of the onset of symptoms.

