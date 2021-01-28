Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, a Carlyle-backed global provider of in vitro diagnostic products, raised $1.3 billion by offering 76 million shares at $17, below the range of $20 to $23. The company increased its offering by 6.0 million shares (9%). At pricing, Ortho Clinical raised 14% less in proceeds than anticipated.



Ortho Clinical Diagnostics plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol OCDX. J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs, Barclays, Morgan Stanley, Citi, Credit Suisse, UBS Investment Bank, Evercore ISI and Piper Sandler acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Ortho Clinical Diagnostics prices IPO below the range IPO at $17 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



