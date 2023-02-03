Ortenzio Robert A Increases Position in Select Medical Holdings (SEM)

Fintel reports that Ortenzio Robert A has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.41MM shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM). This represents 7.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 8.33MM shares and 6.22% of the company, an increase in shares of 12.94% and an increase in total ownership of 1.18% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.87% Upside

As of January 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Select Medical Holdings is $32.64. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 7.87% from its latest reported closing price of $30.26.

The projected annual revenue for Select Medical Holdings is $6,712MM, an increase of 6.34%. The projected annual EPS is $2.24, an increase of 61.96%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 574 funds or institutions reporting positions in Select Medical Holdings. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 3.69%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SEM is 0.1747%, a decrease of 4.2343%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.09% to 115,321K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 19,446,788 shares representing 15.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,011,826 shares, representing a decrease of 18.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEM by 2.52% over the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 11,730,849 shares representing 9.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,005,751 shares, representing an increase of 14.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEM by 19.94% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,558,156 shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,202,948 shares, representing an increase of 4.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEM by 0.36% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,378,972 shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company.

Lsv Asset Management holds 5,469,049 shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,629,349 shares, representing a decrease of 2.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEM by 1.23% over the last quarter.

Select Medical Holdings Declares $0.12 Dividend

Select Medical Holdings said on August 2, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 15, 2022 received the payment on September 2, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $30.26 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.65%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.79%, the lowest has been 1.19%, and the highest has been 2.28%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.34 (n=79).

The current dividend yield is 0.41 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Select Medical Holdings Background Information

Select Medical Background Information

Select Medical is one of the largest operators of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States based on the number of facilities. Our reportable segments include the critical illness recovery hospital segment, the rehabilitation hospital segment, the outpatient rehabilitation segment, and the Concentra segment. As of March 31, 2019, Select Medical operated 97 critical illness recovery hospitals in 28 states, 27 rehabilitation hospitals in 11 states, and 1,684 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 37 states and the District of Columbia. Select Medical's joint venture subsidiary Concentra operated 525 occupational health centers in 41 states. Concentra also provides contract services at employer worksites and Department of Veterans Affairs community-based outpatient clinics. At March 31, 2019, Select Medical had operations in 47 states and the District of Columbia.

