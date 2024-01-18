Orsted's South Fork Offshore Wind achieves 50% turbine installation milestone

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Danish energy company Orsted ORSTED.CO, the world's biggest offshore wind firm, said on Thursday that construction of its South Fork offshore wind farm was halfway done with more than six of its 12 turbines successfully deployed.

"Six turbines are commissioned and already delivering power to the Long Island (New York) grid. The 7th turbine has also been installed, with components for the 8th turbine next to be installed," the company said.

Offshore wind power is expected to play a major role in New York's plan to reduce carbon emissions by getting 70% of the state's electricity from renewable sources by 2030. It is also a pillar of President Joe Biden's plan to decarbonize the U.S. power grid and combat climate change.

In November, New York state launched a new offshore wind solicitation to help support the development of 9,000 megawatts (MW) of offshore wind by 2035, enough to power up to 6 million homes.

