Orsted to develop 400 MW solar energy projects in Ireland

September 18, 2023 — 04:18 am EDT

Written by Louise Breusch Rasmussen for Reuters ->

COPENHAGEN, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Denmark's Orsted ORSTED.CO said on Monday it has partnered with renewable energy developer Terra Solar to develop a 400 megawatt (MW) portfolio of solar energy in Ireland.

The projects have the potential to power over 90,000 Irish homes and are planned to be completed before 2030, Orsted said in a statement.

"Ireland has seen several amber alerts on warm summer days with low wind speeds, the cost of electricity is too high due to over-reliance on fossil fuels, and the carbon intensity of Ireland's electricity is among the highest in Europe," it added.

Including the solar projects announced on Monday, Orsted's solar pipeline in Ireland now totals over 600 MW, the company said.

Orsted last week said it had made its first investment in a British solar power project, which will generate enough electricity to power up to 200,000 homes.

