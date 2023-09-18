News & Insights

Orsted to develop 400 MW solar energy projects in Ireland

Credit: REUTERS/TOM LITTLE

September 18, 2023 — 04:06 am EDT

COPENHAGEN, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Denmark's Orsted ORSTED.CO said on Monday it has partnered with renewable energy developer Terra Solar to develop a 400 megawatt (MW) portfolio of solar energy in Ireland.

The projects have the potential to power over 90,000 Irish homes, Orsted said in a statement.

