Orsted to develop 400 MW solar energy projects in Ireland

COPENHAGEN, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Denmark's Orsted ORSTED.CO said on Monday it has partnered with renewable energy developer Terra Solar to develop a 400 megawatt (MW) portfolio of solar energy in Ireland.

The projects have the potential to power over 90,000 Irish homes, Orsted said in a statement.

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

