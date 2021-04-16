Orsted to buy Brookfield Renewable's Ireland and UK onshore wind business

COPENHAGEN, April 16 (Reuters) - Renewable energy group Orsted ORSTED.CO has agreed to buy Brookfield Renewable's Ireland and UK onshore wind business, valued at 571 million euros ($683.14 million), it said in a statement on Friday.

The transaction, the final price of which is subject to adjustment, is expected to close in the second quarter of this year.

($1 = 0.8358 euros)

