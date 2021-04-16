US Markets

Orsted to buy Brookfield Renewable's Ireland and UK onshore wind business

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Phil Noble

Renewable energy group Orsted has agreed to buy Brookfield Renewable's Ireland and UK onshore wind business, valued at 571 million euros ($683.14 million), it said in a statement on Friday.

COPENHAGEN, April 16 (Reuters) - Renewable energy group Orsted ORSTED.CO has agreed to buy Brookfield Renewable's Ireland and UK onshore wind business, valued at 571 million euros ($683.14 million), it said in a statement on Friday.

The transaction, the final price of which is subject to adjustment, is expected to close in the second quarter of this year.

($1 = 0.8358 euros)

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard Editing by David Goodman )

((Nikolaj.Skydsgaard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BEPC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular