Orsted to build two wind farms offshore Taiwan

March 31, 2023 — 01:08 am EDT

Written by Terje Solsvik for Reuters ->

OSLO, March 31 (Reuters) - Orsted ORSTED.CO has made a final investment decision to go ahead with its planned 920 megawatt (MW) Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore wind farms in Taiwan with expected completion by the end of 2025, the Danish energy group said on Friday.

