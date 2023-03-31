Orsted to build two wind farms offshore Taiwan

OSLO, March 31 (Reuters) - Orsted ORSTED.CO has made a final investment decision to go ahead with its planned 920 megawatt (MW) Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore wind farms in Taiwan with expected completion by the end of 2025, the Danish energy group said on Friday.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Louise Rasmussen)

