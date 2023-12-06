News & Insights

Orsted South Fork offshore wind farm delivers first power to NY electric grid

December 06, 2023 — 10:35 am EST

Written by Scott DiSavino and Nora Buli for Reuters ->

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Danish energy company Orsted's ORSTED.CO South Fork offshore wind farm off New York State delivered its first power to the state's power grid, according to a press release by New York Governor Kathy Hochul on Wednesday.

The announcement is a bit of positive news in what has been a tough year for the nascent industry in the United States, which has faced financial troubles in recent months.

Offshore wind is expected to play a major role in New York's plan to reduce carbon emissions by getting 70% of the state's electricity from renewable sources by 2030. It is also a pillar of President Joe Biden's plan to decarbonize the U.S. power grid and combat climate change.

In November, New York launched a new offshore wind solicitation to help support the development of 9,000 megawatts (MW) of offshore wind by 2035, enough to power up to six million homes.

