Orsted sells stakes in U.S. wind farms for $300 mln

Credit: REUTERS/TOM LITTLE

March 13, 2024 — 03:13 am EDT

Written by Terje Solsvik for Reuters ->

OSLO, March 13 (Reuters) - Denmark's Orsted ORSTED.CO said on Wednesday it has agreed to sell stakes in four U.S. onshore wind farms with a total capacity of 957 megawatt to investment group Stonepeak for around $300 million.

The deal allows Orsted to "recycle capital to support its business plan and future value-creating renewable energy projects", the company said in a statement.

It said Stonepeak will receive 80% of cash distributions associated with the projects, while Orsted will continue to operate the portfolio of assets.

Orsted retains a unilateral call option for Stonepeak's interests that can be exercised under certain circumstances after the closing of the transaction, it said.

