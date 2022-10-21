Orsted sells stake in U.S. wind farms, solar project to private equity firm

COPENHAGEN, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Danish energy firm Orsted ORSTED.CO said on Friday it had closed a deal with private equity firm Energy Capital Partners to sell a 50% stake in a portfolio consisting of three onshore wind farms and one solar project in the United States.

The transaction is worth $410 million said Orsted, which has a strategy of selling large stakes in operational wind and solar farms to invest the capital in new projects to meet its target of 50 gigawatts installed renewable energy capacity by 2030.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

