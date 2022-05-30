Orsted sees risk of gas supplies being halted

Contributor
Stine Jacobsen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Phil Noble

COPENHAGEN, May 30 (Reuters) - Danish energy firm Orsted ORSTED.CO said on Monday it continues to reject Russia's demand for payment in roubles and therefore there is a risk that Gazprom Export's gas supplies to Orsted will be halted.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Toby Chopra)

