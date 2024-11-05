News & Insights

Orsted Reports Strong 9M 2024 Financial Performance

November 05, 2024 — 02:13 am EST

Orsted (DOGEF) has released an update.

Orsted has reported strong operational and financial results for the first nine months of 2024, narrowing its EBITDA guidance and advancing its renewable energy projects. The company successfully renegotiated Ocean Wind contracts, reversing DKK 6.4 billion in cancellation fees, and secured 3.5 GW of new capacity in the UK. Despite some challenges, Orsted continues to expand its renewable energy capacity and divest minority shares in its UK assets.

