News & Insights

Orsted Q1 operating profit in line with expectations; keeps guidance unchanged

Credit: REUTERS/Phil Noble

May 03, 2023 — 02:04 am EDT

Written by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen for Reuters ->

COPENHAGEN, May 3 (Reuters) - Denmark's Orsted ORSTED.CO, the world's No. 1 offshore wind farm developer, on Wednesday reported first-quarter operating profit in line with expectations, and confirmed its full-year guidance given earlier in the year.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, editing by Essi Lehto)

((jacob.pedersen@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @JacobGronholt;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.