Orsted Q1 operating profit in line with expectations; keeps guidance unchanged

COPENHAGEN, May 3 (Reuters) - Denmark's Orsted ORSTED.CO, the world's No. 1 offshore wind farm developer, on Wednesday reported first-quarter operating profit in line with expectations, and confirmed its full-year guidance given earlier in the year.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, editing by Essi Lehto)

((jacob.pedersen@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @JacobGronholt;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.