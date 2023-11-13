News & Insights

Orsted pulls out of Norway offshore wind consortium

Credit: REUTERS/TOM LITTLE

November 13, 2023 — 12:30 pm EST

Written by Nerijus Adomaitis for Reuters ->

OSLO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Orsted ORSTED.CO has pulled out of a consortium that was due to bid for offshore wind projects in Norway ahead of a pre-qualification deadline, one of its partners said on Monday.

Earlier this month the Danish company, the world's largest offshore wind developer, also scrapped two U.S. offshore wind projects, flagging $5.6 billion in related impairments as costs ballooned due to rising interest rates and supply bottlenecks.

"Orsted has informed us that due to a prioritisation of investments in the portfolio, it will withdraw from pursuing participation in offshore wind developments in Norway, and therefore their participation in the partnership will discontinue," Norway's Bonheur ASA BONHR.OL said in a statement.

Orsted said in an email to Reuters that it has decided not to prioritize offshore wind development in Norway for now as it seeks to adjust its business development and bidding activities, particularly in some new markets.

Norway set Nov. 15 as a deadline to submit interests to pre-qualify for a bottom-fixed offshore wind tender where the country plans to offer support for building up to 1.5 gigawatt (GW) of capacity.

Fred. Olsen Seawind and Hafslund will not be able to participate in the bottom-fixed wind tender now that Orsted has pulled out of the consortium, Bonheur said. However, they still plan to work on a tender for floating offshore wind turbines.

Norway has yet to announce the date for a floating offshore wind tender.

