Orsted posts Q4 below expectations, sees weaker 2022 earnings

COPENHAGEN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Renewable energy firm Orsted ORSTED.CO on Wednesday missed fourth-quarter operating profit expectations and said it expects earnings this year to fall.

Orsted reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) including new partnerships of 8.25 billion Danish crowns ($1.25 billion), up 65% but below the 8.58 billion crowns expected by analysts in a poll compiled by the company.

($1 = 6.6018 Danish crowns)

