Orsted posts Q2 profits below forecast, maintains guidance

By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen

COPENHAGEN, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Denmark's Orsted ORSTED.CO, the world's No. 1 offshore wind farm developer, on Thursday reported second-quarter operating profit below expectations, and confirmed its full-year guidance.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((jacob.pedersen@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @JacobGronholt;))

