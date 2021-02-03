Orsted posts earnings in line with preliminary results

Contributor
Tim Barsoe. Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

Denmark's Orsted reported annual earnings on Wednesday in line with preliminary figures released last month and said it would pay dividends worth $776 million. The dividend payout amounts to a total of 4.8 billion crowns, it said.

Adds dividend, CEO comment

COPENHAGEN, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Denmark's Orsted ORSTED.CO reported annual earnings on Wednesday in line with preliminary figures released last month and said it would pay dividends worth $776 million.

"We are very satisfied with our strategic progress and results in 2020," Chief Executive Mads Nipper said in a statement.

The energy company posted full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 18.1 billion Danish crowns ($2.93 billion), up 4% on the year before.

The world's largest offshore wind farm developer will recommend paying a dividend of 11.5 crowns ($1.86) per share on 2020 results, an increase of 9.5%, it said.

The dividend payout amounts to a total of 4.8 billion crowns, it said.

The firm maintained its previously guidance for 2021 of EBITDA between 15-16 billion crowns excluding new partnership agreements.

($1 = 6.1818 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Tim Barsoe. Editing by Edmund Blair and Mark Potter)

((Tim.Barsoe@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More