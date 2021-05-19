Orsted partnership to bid for Japan offshore wind

Adds quote, background

OSLO, May 19 (Reuters) - Denmark's Orsted ORSTED.CO said on Wednesday it will bid for licences to develop offshore wind power projects in Japan's Akita Prefecture in a newly formed partnership with Japan Wind Development (JWD) and Eurus Energy.

"As a strategic market for Orsted, Japan has great potential and optimal conditions to develop offshore wind," the company's Asia-Pacific chief Matthias Bausenwein said in a statement.

Orsted is the world's largest offshore wind farm developer while Eurus has decades of experience in building onshore wind energy in Japan and JWD brings close knowledge of the Japanese power market.

"The consortium is fully prepared to participate in Japan's upcoming offshore wind auction round which closes on 27 May," Orsted said.

If successful, the plan is to construct turbines that are fixed to the seabed at two offshore sites.

An Orsted spokesman was not immediately available to comment on the size of the potential investments or the capacity of the projects.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by Jason Neely)

