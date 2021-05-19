Orsted partnership to bid for Japan offshore wind

OSLO, May 19 (Reuters) - Denmark's Orsted ORSTED.CO said on Wednesday it will bid for licences to develop offshore wind power projects in Japan's Akita Prefecture in a newly formed partnership with Japan Wind Development (JWD) and Eurus Energy.

"The consortium is fully prepared to participate in Japan's upcoming offshore wind auction round which closes on 27 May," Orsted said.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by Jason Neely)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.