Orsted makes final investment decision on mega Hornsea 3 North Sea wind farm

December 20, 2023 — 08:57 am EST

Written by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen for Reuters ->

COPENHAGEN, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Danish renewable energy company Orsted ORSTED.CO said on Wednesday it had taken a final investment decision (FID) on what will be the world's largest offshore wind farm, Hornsea 3, off Britain's coast.

"By applying our world-leading capabilities within offshore wind innovation, engineering, operations, procurement, and financing, we've been able to mature the world's largest offshore wind project and take final investment decision," Orsted CEO Mads Nipper said in a statement.

The project is seen as vital for Britain's push to increase energy security and rapidly increase its renewable power output to meet its climate targets.

The decision comes after several developers have cancelled projects in Britain and the United States this year because soaring costs made them unprofitable.

Shares in Orsted, which have more than halved this year, rose 4.1% on the news.

