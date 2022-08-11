Orsted lifts 2022 outlook while Q2 lags forecast

Adds detail on outlook, earnings

COPENHAGEN, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Danish renewable energy firm Orsted ORSTED.CO on Thursday lifted its profit outlook for the year due to among other things high power prices, even as it reported weaker-than-expected core earnings for the second quarter.

Orsted's quarterly profit before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) including new partnerships fell to 3.62 billion Danish crowns ($500.1 million), lagging the 4.89 billion expected by analysts in a poll compiled by the company.

The world's largest developer of offshore wind farms now expects full-year EBITDA excluding new partnerships of between 20 billion and 22 billion crowns, however, up from a previously guided range of 19-21 billion crowns.

The increase was mainly due to higher earnings in its 'Bioenergy & Other' unit, which operates combined heating and power plants and is benefiting from soaring power prices, and its onshore wind business, it said.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

