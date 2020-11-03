US Markets

Orsted joins auction for German solar firm ib vogt - sources

Contributors
Christoph Steitz Reuters
Arno Schuetze Reuters
Published

Denmark's Orsted, the world's largest offshore wind farm operator, has joined the race to buy German solar project firm ib vogt, two people familiar with the matter said, in a sign that competition for renewable assets is heating up.

By Christoph Steitz and Arno Schuetze

FRANKFURT, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Denmark's Orsted ORSTED.CO, the world's largest offshore wind farm operator, has joined the race to buy German solar project firm ib vogt, two people familiar with the matter said, in a sign that competition for renewable assets is heating up.

Deutsche Bank-owned DBKGn.DE wealth manager DWS DWSG.DE and Canada's Northland Power NPI.TO are also still trying to buy the firm, which is led by former Q-Cells CEO Anton Milner, the people said.

(Additional reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen in Copenhagen; editing by Thomas Seythal)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647; Reuters Messaging: https://twitter.com/reuters_csteitz))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular