Orsted joins auction for German solar firm ib vogt - sources

By Christoph Steitz and Arno Schuetze

FRANKFURT, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Denmark's Orsted ORSTED.CO, the world's largest offshore wind farm operator, has joined the race to buy German solar project firm ib vogt, two people familiar with the matter said, in a sign that competition for renewable assets is heating up.

Deutsche Bank-owned DBKGn.DE wealth manager DWS DWSG.DE and Canada's Northland Power NPI.TO are also still trying to buy the firm, which is led by former Q-Cells CEO Anton Milner, the people said.

(Additional reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen in Copenhagen; editing by Thomas Seythal)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647; Reuters Messaging: https://twitter.com/reuters_csteitz))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.