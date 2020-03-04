Orsted hikes full-year EBITDA forecast by 1 billion crowns

COPENHAGEN, March 4 (Reuters) - Danish wind farm developer Orsted ORSTED.CO increased forecast for full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) by 1 billion Danish crowns ($149.32 million), the company said on Wednesday.

It now expects EBITDA in 2020 to be in the range of 16-17 billion.

The increase comes as the company updated the expected profit impact from a transmission asset divestment for its Hornsea 1 project.

($1 = 6.6971 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard, editing by Louise Heavens)

