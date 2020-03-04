Orsted hikes full-year EBITDA forecast by 1 billion crowns

Contributor
Nikolaj Skydsgaard Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Phil Noble

Danish wind farm developer Orsted increased forecast for full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) by 1 billion Danish crowns ($149.32 million), the company said on Wednesday.

COPENHAGEN, March 4 (Reuters) - Danish wind farm developer Orsted ORSTED.CO increased forecast for full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) by 1 billion Danish crowns ($149.32 million), the company said on Wednesday.

It now expects EBITDA in 2020 to be in the range of 16-17 billion.

The increase comes as the company updated the expected profit impact from a transmission asset divestment for its Hornsea 1 project.

($1 = 6.6971 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard, editing by Louise Heavens)

((Nikolaj.Skydsgaard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More