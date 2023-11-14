News & Insights

Banking

Orsted fires CFO and COO

Credit: REUTERS/TOM LITTLE

November 14, 2023 — 02:11 am EST

Written by Essi Lehto for Reuters ->

Adds interim CFO, background in paragraphs 4-6

HELSINKI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Denmark's Orsted ORSTED.CO on Tuesday said its chief financial officer and the chief operating officer will both step down with immediate effect after the offshore wind farm developerreported large financial losses earlier this month.

The search for successors for Chief Financial Officer Daniel Lerup and Chief Operating Officer Richard Hunter will begin immediately, Orsted added.

"The board of directors and I have agreed with our current CFO and COO that we need new and different capabilities," CEO Mads Nipper said in a statement.

The Danish company, the world's largest offshore wind developer, in Nov. 1 scrapped two U.S. offshore wind projects, flagging $5.6 billion in related impairments as costs ballooned due to rising interest rates and supply bottlenecks.

Rasmus Errboe, who has been with Orsted since 2012 and runs the company's European operation, will serve as interim CFO.

"Together with the finance team and the group executive team, Rasmus Errboe will lead the work on supporting Orsted's capital structure and long-term commitment to its credit rating," the company said.

(Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Terje Solsvik, Louise Rasmussen)

((essi.lehto@thomsonreuters.com; +358505412375;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.