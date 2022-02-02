Orsted expects earnings boost from return to normal wind speeds

Renewable energy firm Orsted on Wednesday missed fourth-quarter operating profit expectations and said it expects stronger earnings this year.

COPENHAGEN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Renewable energy firm Orsted ORSTED.CO on Wednesday missed fourth-quarter operating profit expectations and said it expects stronger earnings this year.

Orsted reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) including new partnerships of 8.25 billion Danish crowns ($1.25 billion), up 65% but below the 8.58 billion crowns expected by analysts in a poll compiled by the company.

