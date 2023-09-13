Orsted enters its first solar energy project in Britain

Adds details on solar energy plant in paragraphs 2 and 3

COPENHAGEN, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Denmark's Orsted ORSTED.CO has entered into its first solar power project in Britain, the energy developer said in a statement on Wednesday.

The One Earth Solar Farm is a planned 740 megawatt (MW) solar energy plant with battery storage that will primarily be located in Nottinghamshire in the East Midlands of England, and is being co-developed with Britain's PS Renewables, Orsted said.

Orsted and PS Renewables are targeting a commercial operation date for the solar farm before 2030, the Danish company added.

