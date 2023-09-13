News & Insights

Orsted enters its first solar energy project in Britain

Credit: REUTERS/TOM LITTLE

September 13, 2023 — 04:32 am EDT

Written by Louise Breusch Rasmussen for Reuters ->

Adds details on solar energy plant in paragraphs 2 and 3

COPENHAGEN, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Denmark's Orsted ORSTED.CO has entered into its first solar power project in Britain, the energy developer said in a statement on Wednesday.

The One Earth Solar Farm is a planned 740 megawatt (MW) solar energy plant with battery storage that will primarily be located in Nottinghamshire in the East Midlands of England, and is being co-developed with Britain's PS Renewables, Orsted said.

Orsted and PS Renewables are targeting a commercial operation date for the solar farm before 2030, the Danish company added.

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((Louisebreusch.rasmussen@tr.com; +45 21 27 97 79;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.