Orsted downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas analyst Harry Wyburd downgraded Orsted (DNNGY) to Underperform from Neutral with a DKK 365 price target The firm thinks 2025 could provide a challenging year for European utilities and renewables and thinks integrated models, grids and storage are “more likely to survive.”

