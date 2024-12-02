Orsted downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas analyst Harry Wyburd downgraded Orsted (DNNGY) to Underperform from Neutral with a DKK 365 price target The firm thinks 2025 could provide a challenging year for European utilities and renewables and thinks integrated models, grids and storage are “more likely to survive.”
