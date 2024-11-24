News & Insights

Stocks

Orsted downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman Sachs

November 24, 2024 — 09:15 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Goldman Sachs downgraded Orsted (DNNGY) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of DKK 445, down from DKK 520. The change in control in the U.S. could impact the economics of offshore wind, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says amendments to tax credits or the potential introduction of tariffs on imported equipment might trigger further execution delays and/or incremental costs, which could lead to more impairments at Orsted.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on DNNGY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DNNGY
DOGEF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.