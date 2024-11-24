Orsted downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs downgraded Orsted (DNNGY) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of DKK 445, down from DKK 520. The change in control in the U.S. could impact the economics of offshore wind, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says amendments to tax credits or the potential introduction of tariffs on imported equipment might trigger further execution delays and/or incremental costs, which could lead to more impairments at Orsted.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on DNNGY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.