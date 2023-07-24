Orsted divests remaining stake in London Array for $922 mln

Adds close of deal

COPENHAGEN, July 24 (Reuters) - Denmark's Orsted ORSTED.CO has agreed to divest its remaining 25% stake in London Array Offshore Wind Farm in Britain to funds managed by Schroders Greencoat for 717 million pounds ($922.85 million), the energy company said in a statement on Monday.

Orsted expects to close the deal at the end of July, the group added.

($1 = 0.7769 pounds)

