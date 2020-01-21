Orsted CEO favours small deals over big M&A

Denmark's Orsted, the world's largest operator of offshore wind parks, plans to steer clear of super-sized takeovers, its chief executive said on Tuesday, opting instead for a string of small deals as a strategy to grow.
